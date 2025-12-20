There was a time in the not-too-distant past when no one believed in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They were coming off a four-win season, had a premier pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and hired a coach who immediately got egg on his face for how he pronounced the team's signature catchphrase, “Duval.” Factor in a middle-of-the-road start to the 2025 NFL season, and some struggles by Trevor Lawrence, and it looked like the Jaguars would remain a non-factor for the playoffs once more.

And then, the Jags turned it all around.

Currently riding high on a five-game win streak thanks to Lawrence playing the best football of his career, the Jaguars are taking a bit of a Christmas victory lap versus their 2025 doubters, sharing media personalities questioning the team before highlighting their own successes.

We're making a list, and we're checking it twice.

#JAXvsDEN: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX pic.twitter.com/cejkmh9RUK — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 19, 2025

For Jaguars players and fans alike, this was a nice gesture, but it didn't exactly change how some of the video's subjects felt about the team's 2025 prospects, with Bill Simmons specifically noting he remains skeptical in a hilarious social media clapback.

“What an honor to be in the Jaguars’ NOBODY BELIEVES IN US video,” Simmons noted. “(Note: I still don’t believe in the Jaguars.) “

Sitting at 10-4 with the number one seed in the AFC South locked up, the Jaguars haven't been a fluky team in 2025. They rank eighth in points for, 10th in points against, and have a point differential of +84. They have the best rushing defense in the NFL and have found new life on offense with Lawrence under center, leading to the Jaguars playing some of their best football at the best possible time.

Will the Jaguars make Simmons look foolish with a deep playoff run? That remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Simmons will have something to say about it either way.