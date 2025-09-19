The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans, this weekend for a massive game for both franchises. The Jags are hosting, and are 1-1 on the season with a win against the Carolina Panthers and a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans are 0-2 with losses against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans will battle for their first win of the season, while the Jags aim to start 2-1 and put themselves in a great position to compete with the Indianapolis Colts for the division. Jacksonville will likely have their top receiver available, which is massive news for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

Star Brian Thomas Jr has been dealing with a wrist injury since the game against the Bengals last Sunday. Thomas Jr. missed practice this week, but has recently told the media that he is good to go.

Article Continues Below

“Jaguars HC Liam Coen said WR Brian Thomas Jr. (wrist) had a better week “in terms of the way we were trying to connect” and he's excited for Thomas' opportunity against the Texans on Sunday. Thomas a few moments ago in the locker room: “I'm good.”

It's been a slow start for the rising star. Thomas Jr. caught four passes for 49 yards against the Bengals last week, which was an improvement over his one catch for 11 yards in the win over the Panthers. After a stellar rookie season, it can be difficult to repeat as defenses have film on you and make you more of a priority in their game plan. It is too early in the season to panic, and Thomas Jr. telling the media he is good to go with a nagging wrist injury is a good sign. Lawrence needs his star out there making plays, which will also eventually free up the rise of rookie Travis Hunter.