After suffering a frustrating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need to rebound in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. They might have to attempt to do so without star wideout Brian Thomas Jr., who popped up on the team's injury report late in the week.

Despite practicing in full on Wednesday, Thomas was listed as a limited participant in the team's Thursday session, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Thomas, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, is now deemed questionable to face the Texans.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (wrist) went from full participation on Wednesday to limited on Thursday. TE Hunter Long (ankle) went from DNP to limited. pic.twitter.com/ZR2dlSTIHt — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bhayshul Tuten, Hunter Long, Jarrian Jones and Wyatt Milum joined Thomas as limited participants on Thursday. Guard Ezra Cleveland remained out with an ankle injury, while cornerback Montaric Brown was a full participant.

Although it is unclear when exactly he picked up the injury, Thomas' wrist has evidently impacted his performance. After breaking out with 1,282 receiving yards as a rookie, Thomas has hauled in just five of his 19 targets for 60 receiving yards through two games.

The Jaguars have two practices remaining until their Week 3 matchup, including Saturday's walkthrough. Unless he logs a full session on Friday, Thomas could become a game-time decision.

Jaguars seeking redemption against Texans

With or without Thomas, the Jaguars will seek the first divisional win of the Liam Coen era on Sunday. Jacksonville got off to a positive start with a 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but failed to maintain its momentum against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals team in Week 2.

After leaning heavily on his ground attack in the season opener, Coen opened up the passing game against the Bengals. With Thomas remaining ineffective, that opened up opportunities for Parker Washington, who led the team with 76 receiving yards. Dyami Brown backed him up with 57 receiving yards.

Although it is still early, the Jaguars have yet to find an offensive rhythm. While Thomas remains ineffective, Coen has not yet found a definitive role for rookie Travis Hunter, who is sticking to his initial goal of playing both sides of the ball. Like Thomas, Hunter has come along slowly, notching just 55 receiving yards in his first two professional games.

The Jaguars might find it challenging to open up in Week 3 against a stingy Texans defense. Despite what its 0-2 record indicates, Houston is allowing just 17 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the league.