May 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars are embarking on one of the NFL's boldest player development strategies, centering their vision around No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter. Known for his rare two-way dominance at Colorado, Hunter is set to begin his pro career primarily as a wide receiver, but Jacksonville's coaching staff has bigger plans in the works.

Jaguars 2-way rookie star Travis Hunter will walk at his graduation in Colorado Thursday then start Jaguars rookie minicamp on Friday as the "culture changer" they hunted for. More for @nflnetwork The Insiders on Jags early Hunter plan majoring on offense & minoring on defense: pic.twitter.com/UOBkxrbbMj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 6, 2025

“Travis Hunter will start off as a wide receiver first… But eventually they want him to be a double major in both offense and defense like he did at Colorado,” according to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe.

The Jags are taking a calculated approach during this week's rookie minicamp, where Hunter will showcase his elite receiving skills while gradually being introduced to the defensive scheme.

The two-way player's impact potential on both sides of the ball is undeniable. He recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while also snagging four interceptions and breaking up 26 passes as a defensive back. Jacksonville sees this versatility as a long-term asset, giving Hunter a unique developmental path that few franchises have dared to explore in the modern era.

“He was a culture builder both on and off the field.” Wolfe shared from a Jaguars coach. “They love his ball skills and how he can impact the game more on offense… But wouldn't it be cool to see him catch a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence and then pick him off in practice?”

That vision may soon become a reality. The two-way star will officially hit the field on May 10 during open practice at the Miller Electric Center. Fans attending the rookie minicamp will get their first glimpse of the young phenom wearing Jaguars teal and gold, with most drills focusing on his offensive integration.

For now, the Jacksonville brass are managing Hunter's snap count and workload, planning to experiment during the offseason before unveiling the full two-way blueprint in training camp. The hype around Travis Hunter is real– and the Jags seem ready to bet big on his rare talent.