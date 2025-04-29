ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the past, odds are being released for the player futures, player awards, and, of course, the Super Bowl. Travis Hunter will be someone to monitor over the course of the NFL season as he will play on both sides of the ball.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a splash to begin the draft. They traded with the Cleveland Browns to move up and select Hunter from the University of Colorado 144th overall. Hunter won the 2025 Heisman Trophy award and showcased one of the best seasons you will ever see in college football.

DraftKings' latest odds for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year have been released. Hunter is favored near the top for both of the awards. In fact, his odds are identical to winning both awards. No player has ever won both before, but Hunter has a chance to be the first player ever to do so.

At +750 for both offensive and defensive rookie of the year, Hunter's odds are a great value. Now is a great time to wager on that future bet, as it could only get lower and lower as the season progresses. The cornerback certainly has a better chance of winning the DPOY with more reps and a lack of opposing threats. Hunter will have more difficulties winning OPOY as he will be challenging Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick (+230), and Ashton Jeanty (+200), who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall.

The last receiver to win ROY was Garrett Wilson in 2022. It is certainly possible that Hunter wins one of these awards, but both would be a major stretch.

The ideal wager would be to take him to win DPOY. His main opponent is Abdul Carter, who will be sharing reps with a stacked defensive line unit with the New York Giants. Those two are the main favorites, but Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Jihaad Campbell are very good players and will have an opportunity to showcase what they have all season long.