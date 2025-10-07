The Monday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs ended with a magical touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence that had New York Giants legend Eli Manning‘s jaw dropped.

With 30 seconds left, the Jaguars had a 1st & Goal from the one-yard line. Lawrence tripped and fell to the ground twice before getting up and finding his way into the endzone.

Peyton, Eli & @fred_warner reacting to that Trevor Lawrence go-ahead TD is everything. pic.twitter.com/MPGoL1dN2A — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the time, the ManningCast featured San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner on, and he was amazed as well. Upon Lawrence falling into the endzone, Manning had his hands on his head. He then compared it to the Jared Goff play, where the Detroit Lions quarterback tripped while handing the ball off to his running back.

“Was that the Goff play?” Manning said to his brother. “That was like Goff. He tripped on purpose, Peyt. I'm calling [he] tripped on purpose. He tripped twice.”

Trevor Lawrence won the game for the Jaguars vs. the Chiefs

If not for Lawrence's heroics, the Jaguars would have dropped to 4-2. He led them down the field with under two minutes to go to overcome the Chiefs.

He passed for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. Lawrence also had two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead one that put the nail in the coffin.

The Chiefs' offense out-gained the Jaguars by more than 150 yards. Patrick Mahomes topped 300 yards for the first time this season, logging 318 yards. He similarly threw a touchdown and an interception, also rushing one in as well.

Mahomes was the Chiefs' leading rusher as well, gaining 60 yards on six carries. Kareem Hunt was next with 49 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, they ran for 158 yards on 22 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt.

The Jaguars are now 4-1 and in first place in the AFC South. They now have games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas Raiders over the next few weeks.

Lawrence now has a definitive win for his career. So far, he has thrown 1,066 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions through five games. He is in the midst of his fifth season in Jacksonville after being picked with the first-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.