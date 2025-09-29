Something that former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn't do was dance after touchdowns, unlike his fellow Ole Miss alum Jaxson Dart, who scored his first touchdown during his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Manning took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the rookie's first career touchdown dance. He quipped that Dart learned the moves at Ole Miss.

“There is an Ole Miss class that teaches us these dance moves,” Manning joked.

Manning attended Ole Miss from 1999 to 2003. He has since had his jersey number retired for his time there. Dart played there from 2022 to 2024 after transferring from USC. He broke Manning's passing yards record while at the school.

Jaxson Dart's first start with the Giants

In Week 4, Dart made his debut as the Giants' starting quarterback. Russell Wilson started the first three games for the team, leading them to a 0-3 record.

Dart helped the Giants win against the formerly undefeated Los Angeles Chargers in a massive upset. The rookie helped provide a spark to the team.

Article Continues Below

He didn't necessarily light up the scoreboard, but a win is a win. Dart was efficient, completing 13 of his 20 passes for 111 passing yards. He threw a touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson. Dart also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants ran the ball a lot against the Chargers. They ran it 42 times for 161 yards between Cam Skattebo, Dart, and Devin Singletary.

Unfortunately, the Giants lost their top receiver, Malik Nabers, to a non-contact injury. Hopefully, he will be ready to go for the 2026 season.

Justin Herbert, who entered the game as an MVP candidate, had a rough performance against the Giants' defense. He only threw for 203 yards, averaging five yards per pass, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Luckily, running back Omarion Hampton had a good game. He rushed for 128 yards on 12 carries with a long of 54 yards. He also logged 37 receiving yards.

Now, the Giants will be going up against the New Orleans Saints, who are 0-4 after their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Dart hopes to lead the team to their second straight win.