Following a wild start to their offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seemingly found some stability. They are hiring Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone as their new general manager, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Fans desperately hope that this move can revive the Jags and help them return to the promising trajectory they appeared to embark on a couple of years ago. Gladstone will be tasked with quickly building a competitive roster around pricey quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan did not look too sure of himself earlier in the winter, opting to retain former GM Trent Baalke only to fire him deep into a chaotic head coaching search. He appears more decisive in his recent actions, however. Less than three weeks after naming franchise legend Tony Boselli as new executive vice president of football operations, Khan is bringing in someone who worked in a Super Bowl-winning front office.

Are the pieces falling into place? The billionaire businessman earnestly hopes so.