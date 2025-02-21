Following a wild start to their offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seemingly found some stability. They are hiring Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone as their new general manager, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Fans desperately hope that this move can revive the Jags and help them return to the promising trajectory they appeared to embark on a couple of years ago. Gladstone will be tasked with quickly building a competitive roster around pricey quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Related Jacksonville Jaguars NewsArticle continues below
Jaguars, Bears, Ian Cunningham, NFL rumors, Ian Cunningham Jaguars, Jaguars logo with Jaguars stadium in the background
NFL rumors: Insider believes Bears will lose key exec to Jaguars
NFL rumors: '75%' chance Jaguars cut $72 million Trevor Lawrence weapon
NFL rumors: ‘75%’ chance Jaguars cut $72 million Trevor Lawrence weapon
Jacksonville Jaguars
3 Jaguars cut candidates entering 2025 offseason

Jaguars owner Shad Khan did not look too sure of himself earlier in the winter, opting to retain former GM Trent Baalke only to fire him deep into a chaotic head coaching search. He appears more decisive in his recent actions, however. Less than three weeks after naming franchise legend Tony Boselli as new executive vice president of football operations, Khan is bringing in someone who worked in a Super Bowl-winning front office.

Are the pieces falling into place? The billionaire businessman earnestly hopes so.