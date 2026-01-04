The Jacksonville Jaguars are up 31-7 going into halftime over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. They were initially up 28-7, but thanks to an amazing 67-yard kick from Cam Little, the team was able to secure an extra three points to end the second quarter.

That kick happened to make NFL history, as the 67-yard kick is the longest in league history at an outdoor stadium, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Little, who is 22 years old, continues his strong year with the Jaguars by breaking another league record.

Cam Little from 67, the second-longest field goal in NFL history (longest outdoors) behind … Cam Little. The #Jaguars’ kicker has been unreal. pic.twitter.com/QvrYGru1qZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

This is the second record Little has broken this season, as the Jaguars kicker hit a 68-yarder in the team's 30-29 Week 9 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the longest field goal made in league history. So, the 67-yarder Cam Little recorded on Sunday is not only the longest outdoor kick, but the second-longest kick ever.

“Cam Little now owns the longest (68 yards) and second-longest (67 yards) field goals in NFL history.”

Little, who is 22 years old, joined the Jaguars in the 2024-25 campaign as a sixth-round draft pick. The second-year kicker is certainly making a name for himself, as he not only is breaking league records, but has also played in every single game of his career so far. He entered the Week 18 matchup against the Titans with an 87.5% field goal percentage and a 97.8% extra point percentage.

A win for the Jaguars on Sunday earns them the AFC South crown. That would mean Jacksonville would have a home playoff game for the first time since 2023. The club still has a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, they need the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to both lose their Week 18 matchups.