The Jacksonville Jaguars had a very disappointing season last year, and they have brought in a new coaching staff as a result. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is the new man in charge and he is wasting no time getting the players that he wants in Duval.

On Monday, the Jaguars agreed to deals with two players, one that will help them on each side of the ball. First, the Jaguars signed defensive back Eric Murray to a three-year contract worth $22.5 million, according to Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network.

Shortly after that deal was announced, the Jaguars agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver Dyami Brown that is worth $10 million, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Murray is an intriguing piece that can do a lot of different things in the secondary and should immediately be a contributor to the back end of the Jaguars' defense. He played in all 17 games for the Houston Texans last season and put together one of the best years of his career with 75 tackles, a career-high 10 pass breakups and an interception.

Murray primarily plays safety, but can bump down and play in the box as more of a nickel player as well. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns during his career.

Brown is an intriguing piece who will be extra motivated to show out next season on a one-year “prove-it” contract. Brown is getting a substantial raise from his rookie deal last year after the best season of his young career.

During the regular season, Brown set career-highs in catches (30), yards (308) and first downs (13). He really broke onto the scene in the playoffs with 14 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' three postseason games.

The Jaguars are hoping that Brown can come in and be an instant starter for Trevor Lawrence whole Jacksonville looks to replace the production of Christian Kirk. If he can do that, The North Carolina product could be in for a much bigger payday next offseason.