The Jacksonville Jaguars are back from their bye and facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. A big injury has already impacted their offense, as Travis Hunter is on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in practice. The Jaguars announced Sunday that Trevor Lawrence is sick, adding to the ailments on offense. But, they say that the quarterback will play.

“QB Trevor Lawrence has an illness. This does not impact his game status and he is expected to start today’s game against the Raiders.”

Lawrence has dealt with injuries during his career, but has been healthy for the Jaguars this season. Even with Brian Thomas Jr struggling, Jacksonville is 4-3 and in the AFC Wild Card race. Lawrence's health will be key to beating the struggling Raiders, who are also coming off their bye.

The Jaguars were thumped by the Los Angeles Rams 35-7 in their Week 7 matchup in London. Lawrence was dreadful, with his only outlet for success coming from Hunter. Eyes will be on Liam Coen and Lawrence to see how the game plan comes together without Hunter.

If a quarterback is going to face any defense while battling an illness, the Raiders are a pretty good option. Outside of Maxx Crosby, they have been dreadful in Pete Carroll's first year in Vegas. The Jaguars need the win and cannot afford to have a bad Lawrence game.

The Jaguars and Raiders kick off at 4:05 p.m. Eastern from Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. How will Trevor Lawrence fare in his Flu Game?