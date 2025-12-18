Jakobi Meyers will be with the Jacksonville Jaguars for years to come.

The wide receiver is signing a contract extension with the AFC South team amid his success early on in his stint with the team, according to sources, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“ESPN Sources: Six weeks after trading for him, the Jaguars are finalizing a three-year contract extension for WR Jakobi Meyers that ties him to Jacksonville through the 2028 season. Meyers was scheduled to be a free agent after this season but not anymore,” Schefter shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a follow-up update, Schefter added that Meyer's contract with the Jags will be for three years and worth $60 million. It also comes with $40 million in guaranteed money.

Meyers started the 2025 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played seven games with the Raiders this campaign before they traded him to the Jaguars early November for a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Meyers gets rewarded by Jacksonville after he provided a spark for the team's offense. In six games with the Jaguars, thus far, the 29-year-old Meyers has accumulated 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions and 38 targets, while also posting a 71.1 percent catch rate. The Jaguars are also having tremendous success as a team since Meyers' arrival, having gone 5-1 in their last six outings.

With rookie Travis Hunter done of the rest of the season with an injury, Meyers has stepped in to fill the void — and more – for the Jaguars, who will be looking to score their sixth win in a row this coming Sunday against the red-hot Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.