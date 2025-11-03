When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Travis Hunter, they were expecting an immediate impact from the two-way superstar. Instead, the Jaguars' coaching staff struggled to find a role for Hunter early in the season.

As the weeks progressed, Hunter slowly integrated himself into the offense and saw a slight increase in production. In Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, he finally broke out with 101 yards and a touchdown. Just as the Jaguars started feeling good about Hunter's fit in the offense, a non-contact knee injury during practice landed him on Injured Reserve.

Jacksonville did not share many details about the injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a concerning update on Monday.

“First of all, Travis Hunter is somebody that doesn’t miss time,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So when he goes down, he goes out for four weeks minimum. That tells you that’s not great. I think my sense is it’s going to be beyond that. It’s going to be as I was told, it’s going to be ‘a while before Travis Hunter comes back.’ And Jacksonville has been willing, and as long as they stay alive, I think we could see Travis Hunter again later this season.”

"It's gonna be a while before Travis Hunter is back.. As long as the Jaguars keep winning I think we'll see him again this season" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/ccJapaGrt9 pic.twitter.com/hEcNx2WsNq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2025

Schefter could not provide a concrete timeline for Hunter's recovery, but specified that Hunter's return hinges on Jacksonville's success, as it doesn't want to rush him back.

Through nine weeks, the Jaguars are 5-3 and are 1.5 games back of the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South lead. Jacksonville is also clinging to a half-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 7 seed in the AFC Wild Card hunt.

The next four weeks for the Jags look promising as they play three teams with a sub .500 record, including the 2-6 Cardinals and 1-8 Tennessee Titans. If they can maintain their current pace, Hunter's return is not out of the question.