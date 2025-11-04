The chatter around Jacksonville’s receiver room picked up this week, only for head coach Liam Coen to swat it down. During the bye, Coen was unequivocal about Brian Thomas Jr., telling reporters, via Jordan Schultz, that the Jaguars have no plans to move the second-year wideout and that the week off is a reset to clean up drops and regain rhythm.

Thomas Jr. flashed star traits last season, and the staff still expects him to be a focal point as they sort out an offense that has swung between crisp and clunky.

There are, however, a lot of eyes on first-year GM James Gladstone. After trading up for Travis Hunter in April, Jacksonville is surveying the league, and many around the NFL believe he will not hesitate to spend more picks to add talent.

The Jaguars are viewed as a true wild card because evaluators could see them pursuing a receiver, a defensive back, or help on the interior defensive line, per CBS Sports.

That flexibility fits the roster. If Thomas Jr. stays, the search could tilt toward a complementary pass catcher who wins on third down, or a field stretcher to widen spacing for Liam Coen’s play action.

On defense, a sticky outside corner or a versatile safety would lighten the load on the pass rush, while another interior disruptor could unlock more one-on-ones for the edges. The calculus is simple: pay reasonable prices for snap-ready upgrades that raise the weekly floor without compromising future drafts.

Health will also shape the approach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter signaled that Travis Hunter’s knee issue is likely to sideline him for a while, noting his IR stint and that a return later in the season hinges on how alive Jacksonville remains in the playoff race. At 5-3 with a favorable month that includes sub .500 opponents, the door is open for a measured push while Hunter rehabs.

Put together, Jacksonville’s deadline profile is clear. Keep Thomas Jr., explore targeted additions at receiver or on defense, and let Gladstone’s aggressiveness be guided by price and fit. If the Jaguars thread that needle, the bye week reset can become a second-half springboard.