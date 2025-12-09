The Jacksonville Jaguars just tightened their grip on the AFC South after a statement win vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned that momentum into a simple, yet viral message. With the division race in full swing and the Jaguars playoff race heating up, every snap matters for a team trying to prove its takeover is real.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to a 36-19 victory in Week 14, a result that pushed the club to 9-4 and into sole control of first place. The latest shift in the AFC South standings gave the group a full game of breathing room over both the Houston Texans and Colts. Lawrence threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the win while adding the steady presence the offense needed.

The Jaguars quarterback then carried that tone to social media. Following the game, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared photos from the Week 14 win along with a short message that captured the team’s mindset.

“One at a time!

#DUUUVAL”

The fifth-year Jaguars signal caller sent the four-word post as buzz built around the race to the postseason and their push to secure an AFC South crown. The message served as a reminder that the group cannot look past the next snap, even with a four-game winning streak and rising conference momentum. It told fans and teammates the focus remains on the process, not the hype.

The path ahead supports that approach. The Jaguars host the New York Jets next in a game they will be favored to win, before a tough road test at the Denver Broncos and a critical rematch with the Colts. Another divisional date with the Tennessee Titans closes the schedule. If Lawrence and the Jaguars keep living by “one at a time,” that simple post could come to define their late-season surge.