The New York Giants have not given their fans much reason to cheer in 2025. New York is 3-13 headed into Week 18 and has already fired head coach Brian Daboll. But at least Giants fans have one important player they can feel optimistic about for the future.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart went full magician during the final moments of the first half.

Dart dropped back to pass during the closing seconds of the first half against the Cowboys. He evaded pressure and instantly flipped a pass nearly 10 yards down the field to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Bellinger did the rest, hauling the pass in at the 30-yard line and taking it all the way in for a touchdown.

The Cowboys looked to have Dart dead to rights, but in just a few seconds he completely flipped the play and made it a touchdown for the Giants.

That score gave the Giants a 16-10 lead entering halftime.

New York has kept their foot on the gas, scoring yet another touchdown in the third quarter.

Dart is currently 15-of-23 for 182 passing yards with two touchdowns. he also has five carries for 32 rushing yards.

The 22-year-old quarterback has played well during his rookie season. Dart has 2,042 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games this year.

There's no telling what will happen in New York this offseason, particularly at head coach. But either way, Giants fans can feel confident that they've finally found a franchise quarterback in Dart.

The Giants are up 24-10 on the Cowboys with five minutes left in the third quarter.