There was a time when Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was considered the best quarterback prospect this century.

A five-star among five-stars who earned comparisons to some of the best to ever play the position, Lawrence was supposed to be the best quarterback since Andrew Luck or even John Elway and was drafted first overall by the Jaguars to serve as the savior of the franchise, but through five season, he really hasn't been that guy, amassing just a 24-39 record while only appearing in two playoff games.

Asked about Lawrence's play at the NFL level after spending 2024 as his backup, Mac Jones noted that while the former Clemson Tiger may not be the top player in the league just yet, he's putting in the work to get there.

“Let me call him and ask real quick [laughs]. No, I mean, he's great. I love Trevor. I think I know what you're saying though. Trevor's always been the guy that everybody's chasing from my age group. He's younger than me by a year or whatever, but he was always the top guy, and he's a great athlete, great quarterback, great thrower, and everywhere he has gone he rose to the challenge,” Jones told reporters.

Article Continues Below

“So, I have a lot of respect for Trevor. Being in the room with him last year, we became really close friends, to be honest. He works really hard every day. I have a lot of respect for Trevor, and I know he's playing a lot better, and that's what I expect because he works really hard and puts a lot of time into it.”

Because Lawrence was drafted by the Jaguars, few expected him to enter the NFL as a rookie and immediately become a Super Bowl contender, as their roster wasn't exactly championship caliber. But after a pair of encouraging seasons in 2022 and 2023, things have fallen off a cliff in Jacksonville in a major way, bottoming out with a 4-13 season in 2024. While the Jaguars do already have a pair of wins in 2025, the same number Lawrence recorded as a starter in 2024, Jones has a pair of wins on his resume too, over just two appearances, with the majority of the season left to play.

Will Lawrence ever become the “Prince that was Promised,” the nickname he was given via Game of Thrones? That remains to be seen, but if Jones is correct, his process is at least sound, with positive results surely to follow.