The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It's been a rather close, low-scoring affair between these teams. The Jaguars will need every facet of their game to step up. Unfortunately, they will be without star defensive end Travon Walker.

A scuffle broke out between these teams in the third quarter. During this scuffle, Walker threw a punch at the head of Raiders offensive lineman Stone Forsythe. This punch did not go unnoticed by the officials, either. He was ejected from the game for his punch. And that may only be the beginning for the Jaguars star as it relates to this incident.

#Jaguars former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker has been ejected for throwing this punch: pic.twitter.com/LFAS4idHEc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Walker is an undoubtedly important piece to this Jacksonville defense. He entered the Raiders contest second on the team in sacks with two. In six games, he had 14 total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss.

The Jaguars have had an up-and-down trajectory this year. They began the year on a heater, winning four of their first five games. This includes a bonkers last-second win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 5.

Unfortunately, they were unable to continue the hot streak. The Jaguars have lost their last two games. And if they are unable to fend off the Raiders, they will drop a third straight. This would drop them to 4-4 on the season, putting them even further behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race.

The Jaguars are hoping to avoid a free fall in 2025. But they may be without one of their best defensive players following this punch. It could be a big blow for the immediate future, depending on how the NFL decides to proceed.