The Jacksonville Jaguars are navigating kicking woes and working on trades. But that won’t help them on defense in Week 7 against the Rams in London, as their Week 5 hero has been ruled out, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars ruled out LB Devin Lloyd (calf) and TE Quintin Morris (groin) for Sunday’s game against Los Angeles in London. Neither player will travel to London.”

It’s a big loss for Lloyd to be out. He was the AFC defensive player of the month for September. Also, he earned the conference’s defensive player of the week award after a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the Chiefs.

Furthermore, Lloyd leads the league with four interceptions this season.

Jaguars coach Liam Coren said Lloyd struggled with the calf in Week 6, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He was cleared, played the first half,” Coen said. “Tightened up on him at halftime, went to go in the second half a little bit. It was just too tight. He was cleared medically to play, but we just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight.”

That will put more pressure on Ventrell Miller, who will again fill in for Lloyd. He will join Foyesade Oluokun in the starting lineup. Oluokun said Miller should be ready to go.

“His moment, he got a lot of confidence from last year,” Oluokun said. “Credit to him for staying dialed in, understanding all the calls and he doesn't really skip a beat with communication. And he plays hard. He is really fast, physical, slices in the run game, so he’s always been a playmaker. It's just getting more and more ops [opportunities], so I'm excited to see what he can do when his name's called.”

The Jaguars face a key game, coming off a disappointing performance at home in Week 6.