The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be finished reshaping their roster. After the Jaguars traded cornerback Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome II, general manager James Gladstone indicated that the team could make more moves before the trade deadline to strengthen its defense.

Jacksonville’s early success under head coach Liam Coen has turned heads across the league. Sitting among the AFC’s top contenders, the Jaguars have built their identity on creating turnovers, leading the NFL with 14 takeaways over their past five games. Still, despite their strong start, there remains a clear area that could use improvement: interior defensive line production.

The Jaguars could use some more help in the trenches

Arik Armstead has been solid since returning to defensive tackle, but the Jaguars have received minimal impact from DaVon Hamilton and Maason Smith. Both have struggled to consistently generate pressure inside, which could push Gladstone to explore upgrades. Two names that make sense are Jeffery Simmons of Tennessee and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants.

Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has 35 career sacks and could give Jacksonville a disruptive force in the trenches. Although trading within the AFC South is uncommon, Gladstone’s previous willingness to deal wide receiver Christian Kirk to Houston shows he is not afraid to explore unconventional options. Lawrence, meanwhile, could become available if the Giants continue to falter. The 340-pound defensive anchor has voiced frustration with New York’s direction, and his elite run defense and interior pass rush ability would fit perfectly in Jacksonville’s scheme.

The Jaguars may also look at depth elsewhere. With tight end Brenton Strange sidelined due to a hip injury, Cleveland’s David Njoku could be a short-term target to boost the passing game. On the edge, Bradley Chubb could offer insurance for Josh Hines-Allen as he recovers from a wrist issue.

Gladstone has shown an aggressive streak since taking over as general manager, parting with several familiar faces to pursue upgrades. The Campbell-for-Newsome swap was the latest example. With Jacksonville poised to make a serious playoff push, more bold moves could be on the horizon.