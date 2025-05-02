There were good moments for the Kansas City Chiefs in the draft. But the team also made its share of mistakes. They can remedy one of those mistakes if this undrafted free agent makes the 2025 roster.

The Chiefs reeled in former University of Florida wide receiver Elijhah Badger. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has already opened eyes from some NFL observers, according to cbssports.com.

“When you authentically evaluate an entire draft, there are a few prospects you really like who slip through the cracks,” Chris Trapasso wrote. “It happens to me every year. This year, Badger was that prospect, someone I had a second-round grade on who didn't hear his name called on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.”

Will WR Elijhah Badger stick with Chiefs?

One thing that will help his cause is the ability to produce yards after the catch.

“Beyond the 49ers, no club loves run-after-the-catch capabilities more than the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes Chiefs,” Trapasso wrote. “Given the uncertainty of Rashee Rice in 2025 — coming off an injury and potential NFL suspension incoming —Badger has the refined skill and natural receiving talent to pop on this Chiefs team right away.”

Badger received a grade of 6.11 by nfl.com, which deemed him as having the ability to potentially develop into a starter.

“There are times (when) Badger looks like the youngster on the playground who’s a grade older than everyone else and able to do whatever he wants,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s on the lighter side and won’t outrun NFL coverage, but the game comes naturally for him.

“His route running can be effective, but needs better detail and urgency. (Badger) has above-average ball skills to track throws and win in tight spaces or pluck the ball from outside his frame. He’s slippery with the ball in his hands and can handle kick returns. If he can handle more physical NFL coverage, he has the talent to become a WR3.”

WR Elijhah Badger brought good credentials, references

Badger totaled 806 yards receiving in the 2024 season and scored four touchdowns. His college wide receiver coach, Billy Gonzalez, had high praise for Badger, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s like the Energizer Bunny,” Gonzalez said. “He can just go. (And) he’s an attention-to-detail guy as well, and he has a desire to be great. I think he’s going to do a fantastic job.”

Badger’s 4.43 time in the 40 ranked sixth fastest among the receivers who tested. He will have to battle top receivers Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, and Skyy Moore for a spot. The Chiefs also list Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross, Tyquan Thornton, and Jason Brownlee on their depth chart.

There is some possibility Rice could face a suspension this season, but there is speculation it would be minimal. It may only last three or four games, which wouldn’t dramatically impact the Chiefs roster like, for example, a 10-game suspension.