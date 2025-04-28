The Kansas City Chiefs are aware that sustaining success in today’s NFL means constantly refreshing the roster with young, affordable talent. Recall that they came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. That loss made it abundantly clear that the Chiefs needed to fortify their lines, find new weapons, and reload defensively. General manager Brett Veach approached the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission. The teem needed to get tougher, deeper, and faster across the board. Kansas City came away with a class that could contribute immediately and lay the foundation for another title chase.

Chiefs' 2025 Draft Needs

Heading into the draft, Kansas City's biggest weaknesses were easy to identify. They were outmuscled in the trenches by Philadelphia when the championship was on the line. That was a sobering reminder that even Patrick Mahomes can only do so much without proper protection and defensive support. Upgrading both the offensive and defensive lines was paramount. They also needed to replace some outgoing starters. These included DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver and Justin Reid at safety. On top of that, finding more explosiveness off the edge was essential to boosting a defense that faded late in big games.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Kansas City Chiefs made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Grade: A-

The Chiefs knew they couldn’t roll into another season without shoring up their offensive line. Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury. That, of course, represents both a risk and a massive potential reward. When healthy, Simmons was one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the country. He is a fluid mover with great size and long arms. Protecting Mahomes is the franchise’s most important mission, and Simmons should step in as a Week 1 starter. If he returns to form, this could end up being one of the steals of the first round.

Round 2, No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Grade: B

Norman-Lott was a necessary pick after free agency losses left the interior of Kansas City’s defensive line thin. He is a bit undersized at 6'2, 291 pounds, but plays with great leverage and quickness. The concern is consistency. His motor has run hot and cold at times—but when he's on, he can penetrate and disrupt. Given Kansas City's need, Norman-Lott will have every opportunity to earn meaningful snaps early. The pick fills a need, though it might have been a slight reach on Day 2.

Round 3, No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: A

This is the type of pick that wins championships. Gillotte perfectly fits the Chiefs' profile for edge defenders. He is twitchy, strong-handed, and relentless in pursuit. With 11 sacks last season, he showed he can close when he gets home. Gillotte’s addition will allow the Chiefs to better rotate their front seven. That should keep everyone fresher late in games. Tremendous value early in Round 3.

Round 3, No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Grade: B+

Williams led the nation with seven interceptions last season. Of course, he fits the Chiefs' template for defensive backs—long, aggressive, and ball-hungry. Yes, he may need some technical refinement, especially in man coverage. That said, his instincts and ball skills are elite. In a division that features Justin Herbert and now Caleb Williams, having playmakers in the secondary is essential. Williams could quickly become a turnover machine in Kansas City’s opportunistic defense.

Round 4, No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Grade: A

Some had Royals graded as a late third-round prospect, and it's easy to see why. He had 15 touchdowns in 2023. That showed Royals' outstanding hands, quickness, and route-running ability. He can operate inside or outside and brings the kind of reliable target Mahomes thrives with. After losing Hopkins and amid ongoing questions about Kadarius Toney’s consistency, Royals could quickly become a key piece in the Chiefs’ evolving receiving corps.

Round 5, No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Grade: B

The Chiefs traded their original fifth-rounder to acquire Hopkins midseason. However, they snagged another and made good use of it here. Jeffrey Bassa projects as a fast, rangy linebacker, He should complement Nick Bolton well. Bassa's coverage skills, in particular, should help Kansas City in an AFC loaded with tight ends and pass-catching backs. While he may not be an every-down player immediately, Bassa brings critical speed and versatility to the second level of the defense.

Round 7, No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Grade: B+

Smith is exactly the kind of late-round dart throw that makes sense for Kansas City. He is a speed back who can also contribute as a returner. As such, Smith brings an explosive element that was sometimes missing from the Chiefs' running back group last year. He won't be asked to carry a heavy load with Isiah Pacheco in place. However, he could carve out a niche role early on as a gadget player and special teams contributor.

Final Chiefs Draft Grade: A-

The Chiefs addressed their most pressing needs while also landing players with significant upside and clear fits in their system. Simmons, Gillotte, Royals, and Williams could all be major contributors as rookies. While there are some minor questions—especially around Norman-Lott's consistency and Simmons' health—the 2025 draft class looks like another big win for Brett Veach and Kansas City. If a few of these rookies hit their ceilings, the Chiefs won't just stay on top of the AFC—they might extend their dynasty even further.