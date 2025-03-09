Like many previous offseasons, the 2025 NFL free agency period is expected to be an eventful month. Despite coming off their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to be one of the most active teams.

As they look to keep their dynasty alive, 18 members of the Chiefs' 2024 roster will become unrestricted free agents on March 12. That does not include Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown, who would have joined them but re-signed with the team on another one-year deal.

A lot of what the Chiefs need in free agency will depend on how their internal situation works itself out. Kansas City could be left without any defensive tackle other than Chris Jones or with no viable depth behind its three starting receivers. Maintaining balance on the roster is an obvious priority in free agency, but the Chiefs also have to address the dying needs that have been obvious for several years.

They manage to keep winning, but the Chiefs' offense has steadily declined over the past two seasons. Most of the issue has to do with its lack of weapons, as Patrick Mahomes has not had much to work with. Both the backfield and receiving corps have been significant concerns for years. Had Mahomes not been there to bail them out, the dynasty might have ended years ago.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency, the Chiefs have the most work cut out for them in years. As aggressive as they might want to be, they must avoid the traps set forth if they wish to return to the top of the mountain.

RB Najee Harris

Running back is going to be a major focus of the offseason for the Chiefs. The issue will be finding the right solution, as the market is not very enticing. Najee Harris is one of the few starting-caliber options available but cannot be the one general manager Brett Veach employs.

In 2024, the Chiefs were desperately hoping for a big breakout year from Isiah Pacheco in his third year. Instead, injuries limited him to just seven games, forcing them to sign former star Kareem Hunt midseason. Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old was unimpressive with the opportunity. To make matters worse, Pacheco was even less of a threat upon his return, giving Hunt the starting job for the remainder of the year.

No matter what Andy Reid tried, neither Hunt nor Pacheco worked. Both backs averaged well below 4.0 yards per carry and gave the offense virtually no production in the running game. The Chiefs' best rushing threat all season was Mahomes, who logged just 307 rushing yards on the year, his fewest since 2019.

The Chiefs badly need to add a running back in free agency, but Harris would be the worst-case scenario. After watching its backs struggle with efficiency, Kansas City can ill-afford to respond by signing a player like Harris, whose career average is just 3.9 yards per attempt through four seasons.

There is no denying Harris' durability and grit in between the tackles, but his lack of vision, acceleration and burst leaves a lot to be desired. If the Chiefs sign him in free agency, they will deal with more of the same issues in 2025.

WR Stefon Diggs

Behind running back, the Chiefs need receivers urgently need to add receivers over the offseason. That has been a desperate need since Tyreek Hill's departure in 2022 but was glaringly evident in 2024.

However, ahead of the 2025 offseason, the Chiefs' receiving room is as bright as it has been in the post-Hill era. Kansas City has reason to believe in both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy after encouraging 2024 campaigns. The issue for the pair will be eligibility, as both face potential suspensions after separate arrests.

Even if Ricve and Worthy can remain on the field all year, neither has proven to be a suer-handed alpha receiver for an entire season. Rice will also be coming off the torn ACL that limited him to just four games in 2024. The need for a positional leader is still there, particularly with DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson hitting free agency.

Historically, the Chiefs have favored proven veterans in similar situations. They opted to acquire Hopkins and Hunt midseason over other potential options due to their lengthy track record of success. Yet, if they wish to get their elite offense back to where it once was, they cannot fall into the same trap.

With a decade of success in his past, Stefon Diggs would seem like a perfect fit next to Rice, Worthy and Brown on paper. But with just 496 receiving yards through eight games in 2024, the best is far behind him. Assuming Travis Kelce follows through with his plans to return in 2025, Kansas City cannot run with the same game plan they did with Hopkins.

Adding a veteran receiver is definitely the right move, but Diggs is not the answer. Kansas City can find more consistent and cheaper options in any direction it looks in 2025 NFL free agency.