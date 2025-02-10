Just as Xavier Worthy ponders the future, the NFL may be a thing of the past for Travis Kelce. And here are the Kansas City Chiefs' desperately needed 2025 NFL free agency targets after the Super Bowl 59 debacle.

First and foremost, the Chiefs must find a way to protect Patrick Mahomes better. The Super Bowl revealed that even Superman can’t lift a team to victory without some semblance of time to throw the football.

Therefore, the Chiefs must set their sights on finding a left tackle to give Mahomes and the offense a fighting chance to get back to the Super Bowl in the 2025 season.

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes needs protection

The most obvious choice is trying to rob Ronnie Stanley from one of the Chiefs’ biggest AFC rivals. The standout left tackle is coming off a Pro Bowl season. He’s 30 years old and a nine-year veteran, so he’s no spring chicken. But he could fill a big-time need for the Chiefs’ offense. And perhaps his age might actually be helpful because he wouldn’t cost as much for the cap-strapped Chiefs.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus said about Stanley, ranking him No. 8 among the top overall free agents.

“It's hard to argue that any player improved their free-agency stock more this season than the Ravens‘ left tackle,” PFF wrote. “After a devastating ankle injury in 2021 seemed to stall his career, Ronnie Stanley was back to top form in 2024, posting an impressive 79.6 PFF pass-blocking grade through the first 12 weeks.”

It would cost the Chiefs around $20 million per year to get a two-season deal with Stanley. PFF said it could take $27.5 guaranteed dollars.

Stanley’s health played a big role in his good season. He had head coach John Harbaugh excited before the season because of his conditioning, according to ravenswire.com.

“(Stanley) got in shape, it looks like,” Harbaugh said. “He’s ready to go. It’s exciting. I love Ronnie. I love who he is — his personality. But I also love what he’s capable of doing on the football field. If we get Ronnie Stanley out there playing to that level, that would be wonderful.”

And Stanley followed up with a big season. The Chiefs could dramatically improve their line by adding him. They tried to get by with D.J. Humphries and Joe Thuney, but it didn’t work as the Eagles exposed the offensive line in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs could consider Vikings' Cam Robinson.

The Vikings acquired Robinson at the trade deadline, and he didn’t soar to great heights. Pro Football Focus said his 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating in the regular season showed the worst mark of his career. But even at his worst, he still could improve the Chiefs’ offensive line.

Robinson would likely cost $18.75 million for a three-year deal with $35 million guaranteed.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell talked about the importance of getting a player like Robinson after the team lost Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending injury, according to apnews.com.

“You know, when you lose a player like Christian Darrisaw, it so catastrophic,” O’Connell said. “Because you mean so much to your team, your offense. But also just from a standpoint of losing such a veteran presence that we rely so much on. So, to find a player of Cam's caliber in season like Chris was able to do.

“Very much looking forward to getting him here. Got a chance to speak with him yesterday, excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking, and we're very much, really excited to have him.”

The eight-year veteran, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars via the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, started 17 games in each of the last two seasons.

The best value may be Tyron Smith

It’s not a long-term solution because Smith is 34 years old. But he’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and made second-team All-Pro as recently as 2023. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, he’s a beastly presence.

One of the best things about Smith is the price tag. It looks like he could provide the Chiefs with some stability for only $8 million on a one-year deal with $5 million guaranteed.

Since the Chiefs are limited by the cap, this may be the best route because they could spend their remaining free-agent dollars in an attempt to keep guard Trey Smith.

And Smith can still play, according to former coach Robert Saleh’s comments to newyorkjets.com.

“Everyone acknowledges Tyron's one of the premier tackles in this game,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “He's elite athletically, he's powerful, and he's got elite measurables.”