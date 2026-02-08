The anticipation surrounding Travis Kelce's professional future has reached a fever pitch on Super Bowl Sunday, with recent reports suggesting a 14th season in Kansas City is more likely than ever.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, those close to the star tight end believe he is leaning toward returning for at least one more year despite the ongoing retirement discourse.

Kelce has been a visible presence at various events leading up to the big game in San Francisco, and while a definitive announcement has not been made, the momentum for his return continues to build.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce expressed immense excitement about the hire, stating he cannot wait to see one of his favorite coaches back in the building wearing the Chiefs logo once again.

But according to a report from the NFL, Kelce finds himself in a position similar to last offseason, though clarity is expected much sooner this time around.

While the perennial Pro Bowler has not made a firm public commitment, he has remained in constant contact with the Chiefs, and the organization has made it clear they want him back.

However, a potential return would require a new contract, as Kelce played out the final year of a two-year, $34.25 million extension last season.

This creates a minor hurdle for Kansas City, which currently sits more than $50 million over the projected salary cap, though the team is expected to navigate these financial gymnastics by March to accommodate their star playmaker.

Despite the optimism, the decision remains a complex one for Kelce as he weighs the physical toll of his long career.

During a Christmas interview with legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez for Card Player, Kelce admitted he was truly conflicted about his next move and said he really did not know if he would play another year.

Whether he chooses the locker room or his growing portfolio of off-field ventures, the football world is waiting to see if he will wear the Chiefs logo for one more legendary run.