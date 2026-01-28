The Kansas City Chiefs head into the offseason in a wildly unfamiliar spot. Not only are they picking ninth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also face a future with Patrick Mahomes recovering from knee surgery and Travis Kelce mulling retirement. Amid these Chiefs’ issues, we asked the PFF mock draft simulator who KC will take in April. Here are the six picks it made for the team through all seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Peter Woods is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Coming off his impressive 2024 campaign, draft pundits thought Woods could be a top-five pick. After the entire Clemson team disappointed in 2025, Woods may have slipped to a mid-first-round selection.

In this Chiefs' NFL mock draft, via the PFF mock draft simulator, Woods hangs on to his top 10 status, heading to Kansas City at No. 9. At his best, Woods is a versatile, powerful, athletic 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman who can do a little bit of everything on the defensive line.

With Jerry Tillery, Derrick Nnadi, and Mike Pennell free agents this offseason, the Chiefs must address DT in the 2026 NFL Draft, and drafting a player whose ceiling is the next Chris Jones makes a lot of sense, even if his floor is much lower.

Round 2, Pick 40: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

The Chiefs also have free agent issues at edge rusher, with Charles Omenihu and Janarius Robinson no longer under contract. Plus, despite spending a significant amount of draft capital on the position in recent seasons, the team’s pass rush still leaves a lot to be desired.

R Mason Thomas is another polarizing player, for different reasons than Woods, though.

If Thomas were 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, he’d be a top 10 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, at 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, scouts worry about his length in dealing with massive NFL offensive tackles.

What Thomas can do, though, is explode out of his stance and bend around a tackle, unlike almost any other player in this class. With 22.0 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks the last two seasons, the former Sooner can absolutely get into the backfield and cause chaos.

Can he play the run in the NFL? Maybe not. But if he can get the QB on third down with regularity, he’s worth a Round 2 pick for KC.

Round 3, Pick 74: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

The Chiefs stay on the edge rusher issue in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft as well, according to the PFF mock draft simulator. With this pick, they take Michigan pass rusher Derrick Moore.

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Moore is similar to Thomas in that he is mostly a pass-rush specialist at the next level. He is well built, though, and a solid athlete. Moore put up 10.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss this past season, which hints at production at the next level as well.

In one fell swoop, the Chiefs would create a fearsome third-down pass rush with Thomas and Moore, and with George Karlaftis in the mix still as well, they can figure out the first two downs next season.

Round 4, Pick 109: OT Austin Barber, Florida

Austin Barber played both left and right tackle at Florida. At 6-foot-6, 314 pounds with limited athleticism and sometimes suspect pass blocking, though, he projects as more of a guard in the pros.

As a starter, the Chiefs do need a right tackle next season, so Barber can compete for that spot. However, in Round 4, if the team can pick up a swing tackle or all-around lineman who can back up four spots on the line, that’s a win.

Round 5, Pick 146: RB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

J’Mari Taylor is slight in stature at 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, but he’s exceeded expectations at every level, from FCS North Carolina Central to the ACC at Virginia.

Taylor is a powerful runner for his size and has excellent hands as a pass catcher. He led the ACC with 15 total touchdowns this season. While he’s not a bellcow back, he can do a little bit of everything, so don’t rule him out in the pros.

The Chiefs have had good luck in later rounds with backs over the years, and Taylor could be the next in that line.

Round 5, Pick 176: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

With Rashee Rice proving unreliable on and off the field and Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals both missing several games last season, the Chiefs need more depth in the wide receiver room.

Caleb Douglas is a 6-foot-4 deep threat who brings skills to the table that no other current Chiefs receiver has. His height makes him a big target who can help Worthy take the tops off of defenses and maybe even make up for missing Kelce in the red zone if he retires.

The biggest issue with Douglas is that he has been injury-prone as well in his time as a Red Raider, so drafting him may bring the Chiefs the same problem they have with their other wideouts.