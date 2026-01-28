While fans still await Travis Kelce's retirement decision, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has landed another endorsement — so expect to see more of him on your TV soon.

Kelce has reportedly landed a new deal with Sleep Number Corp., becoming an investor in the company (via Variety). Along with this partnership comes more commercials. According to Variety's report, Kelce “will appear in national TV sports for the firm that sells mattresses and beds that offer users the ability to adjust the firmness, support[,] and temperature.”

Not only will he be in TV commercials, but Kelce will also appear in “digital content made for social platforms and other channels.” Kelce is receiving a financial stake in the publicly held company in exchange for his services.

Of course, the NFL has a pre-established relationship with Sleep Number. Kelce becomes the latest player to endorse the product with this deal.

“I’m intentional about where I invest and the brands I align with. I’ve slept on a Sleep Number bed for years, and it’s been a constant through different seasons of my career and life,” Kelce said of the partnership. “The ability to adjust the bed as my recovery needs change is something I’ve personally relied on, and it’s why becoming an investor felt like a natural next step.

“This partnership reflects my confidence in where the company is headed and the growing opportunity around sleep,” he continued.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's looming retirement decision

Fans are currently waiting for Kelce's decision on his retirement. He is coming off the 13th season of his legendary career, and there's a chance he returns for a 14th.

Kelce rebounded in 2025 after a disappointing 2024. He had 851 yards and 76 catches and five touchdowns (his most since 2022).

The Chiefs, however, did not rebound from their Super Bowl 59 blowout loss. They went 6-11, their worst record with Patrick Mahomes under center, and missed the playoffs.