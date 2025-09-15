After the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 20-17, there has been a narrative spinning out of the game relating to their opponents and the famed “Tush Push” play. While Chiefs star Chris Jones would say there were missed calls on the play during the game, head coach Andy Reid would give his thoughts on the situation.

Speaking Monday, a day after the frustrating contest, Reid would be asked about the controversy surrounding the potential missed calls on the “Tush Push” play, where it could look like Philadelphia committed a false start multiple times. Reid would say that the officials “got to call that” and say from his look at the plays, the players on the Eagles “were moving,” according to Jesse Newell.

“Yeah, I think you know the answer to it,” Reid said. “If guys are moving early, then you've got to call that. So they'll go back and look at that and see what their evaluation is of it. It could be different than mine. Mine, I felt like the guys were moving.”

“That's why I was griping about it on the sideline there with the officials,” Reid continued. “But sometimes people see things different. So we'll see where it goes. They'll have a chance to evaluate it, and I'll be curious to see what the response is.”

Chiefs' Chris Jones on the potential missed penalties

After the Eagles beat the Chiefs again, reminding fans of the disappointing Super Bowl performance from earlier this year, it does seem like the conversation around the “Tush Push” remains. Going back to Chris Jones, he would bring up the missed calls from the officials after the game, saying that he thought that Philadelphia “jumped multiple times,” though he understands how referees can't get every call right.

“You can't get all the calls right,” the three-time First-Team All-Pro told reporters after the loss, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away… sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.”

Plays involving the “Tush Push” came in key moments, especially where the Eagles were close to the goal-line, resulting in touchdowns, but Kansas City will look to move on. The Chiefs are still looking for their first win of the season as they face the New York Giants next Sunday.