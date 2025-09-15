A 27-21 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil was a disappointing one for the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, for as big as their season opener was, Week 2's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles had the eyes of the NFL world all over it. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, their 20-17 loss was the second time in 2025 that the Eagles defeated them. Head coach Andy Reid shouldered 100 percent of the responsibility for the defeat, according to team beat writer Sam McDowell on X (formerly Twitter).

“Andy Reid: ‘I’ll take full responsibility for that game,'” McDowell reported post-game.

Although this Week 2 loss to his former team stings, Reid and the Chiefs' first defeat to Philadelphia in February's Super Bowl LIX hurt much more. Kansas City was seeking to be the latest team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Now, after starting this season 0-2, can Reid and his team rebound before next Sunday's trip to play the New York Giants? If not, will hopes of a fourth straight Super Bowl trip go up in smoke?

Chiefs look to rebound from o-2 start in Week 3

Week 3's trip to the Giants does look a bit tougher after the G-Men's performance in Dallas Sunday. Although New York ultimately lost 40-37 to the Cowboys, quarterback Russell Wilson had one of the best outings of his entire career. The Giants looked a lot better than they did in their Week 1 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. If New York brings its A-game in front of their home crowd, an upset win can certainly happen. Especially if Reid's team continues to underperform.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has continued to try his best to will the Chiefs to victory. However, multiple offensive absences, particularly to receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, have stung the unit. It's caused Reid and Mahomes to rely on an unusual supporting cast. Tight end Travis Kelce's uncharacteristic touchdown drop Sunday that led to an Eagles interception was heartbreaking as well. Can Reid get the offense back on track before next week's trip to New Jersey? If not, then a 0-3 start might become a very real possibility for the defending AFC champions.