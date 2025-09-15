The Philadelphia Eagles took care of the Kansas City Chiefs once again, defeating them 20-17 in a Super Bowl rematch from earlier this year. It wasn't the best game from either side, but the Eagles found a way to get the victory in the end. The Chiefs are now 0-2, a start they haven't had since 2014, and they're going to need more answers than questions as the season continues.

As for the Eagles, they're still on top of the world, and they let the Chiefs know on social media with several troll posts. One of them included using the “Chiefs Kingdom” rally cry, showing the score of the game.

The other post took a shot at their undefeated record against the Chiefs in the calender year, with the post saying, “If I had a nickel for everytime I beat the Chiefs in 2025, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.”

Undefeated in 2025 pic.twitter.com/xfCf9BGpEq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 14, 2025

There's no doubt that the Eagles admin had fun with their job yesterday, and the fun may continue this season if they continue to win games. The Eagles are 18-1 in their last 19 games, which is dating back to last season, and they're still one of the hottest teams in the league.

Eagles improve record to 2-0 after win vs. Chiefs

The Eagles first two games of the season have come down to how they perform toward the end of the game on either side of the ball, and they've done enough to win the game. Against the Chiefs, the passing attack wasn't strong as Jalen Hurts only threw for 101 yards, but the running game kept them afloat as Saquon Barkley rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

In the end, regardless of how the Eagles are winning, they're getting the job done, and Lane Johnson acknowledged the type of football they've been playing the first two weeks.

“I hope [that winning like this is sustainable]. If it comes down to s—–, ugly football that we're barely winning, I'll take it. Would you like it to be that way? No. You'd like it to be more efficient. But we spend a lot of time working on this game to try to win those things,” Johnson said via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

The Eagles are showing that they can win games in any way, and once they really find a rhythm during the season, they may be hard to stop.