Despite a loss in February's Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs will still take a trip to the White House sometime in the near future. President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs' 2019 roster to the most famous house in the United States on Monday, according to MySportsUpdate's Ari Meirov and Outkick. The invitation was extended after Kansas City couldn't visit after their win in Super Bowl LIV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The invitation did come out of the blue, but it is nonetheless a welcome one for Kansas City. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world for over a year, so being to make a visit to the White House is likely one that excites much of the Chiefs' 2019 roster. It's a trip that stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have already made, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them there once again. Hopefully, their trip will fall during the offseason, which still has a few more months. Likely after the draft, since many of the key decision makers on the team are still prepping for the annual event that takes place in late April.

Chiefs look to make fourth straight Super Bowl trip next season

In their attempt to win their third straight Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs were thwarted by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 40-22 final score was not nearly as close as it looked, as the Eagles dominated for most of the game until the late stages. In was reminiscent of the team's 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Both the Eagles and Bucs were able to throw Mahomes off of his game with an excellent pass rush, and it is a recipe that has worked on other occasions in the past as well.

A path to a fourth straight Super Bowl will be a very tough one for Mahomes, Kelce and their teammates. 2025 might be Kelce's last hurrah with the team, and there are many holes that need to be addressed by GM Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the organization's leadership. Those holes have started to be filled in free agency, and the draft is where it will continue. Will these changes help Kansas City reach Super Bowl LX in New Orleans next February? The organization and its fans certainly hope so.