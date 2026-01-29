It's been over a week since the Kansas City Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. Plus, he is coming to terms with the “tough decision” to leave his previous position with the Chicago Bears.

Nevertheless, Bieniemy is all gung-ho about returning to his former team. On Wednesday, he provided insight into a recent conversation he had with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, per KC Sports Network.

More than anything, he is just excited about coaching them again.

“I’ve had just a small, minimal conversation with both, but more than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting … I’m looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them.”

"I've had just a small, minimal conversation with both, but more than anything, it's just the excitement of reuniting … I'm looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them."

Furthermore, Bieniemy gave a glimpse into how he will conduct business next season.

“We'll be disciplined and detailed in everything in how we handle our business,” he said. “There's a standard of performance and excellence that will be expected.”

"We'll be disciplined and detailed in everything in how we handle our business," he said. "There's a standard of performance and excellence that will be expected."

The Chiefs are coming off a season in which they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. From 2013 to 2022, Bieniemy was on the Chiefs' coaching staff. He was the offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022. It was during that stretch that the Chiefs won three Super Bowl titles (2020, 2023, and 2024).

Furthermore, Kansas City achieved the third most points in NFL history with 565 in its first year as OC. Plus, Mahomes became the first QB since Peyton Manning to throw for 5,000 yards and throw 50 touchdowns in a single season.

This past year, Bieniemy was the Bears' running backs coach. Prior to that, he had coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, and his alma mater, the University of Colorado-Boulder.