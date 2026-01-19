The Kansas City Chiefs are offensive coordinator hunting, sparking Eric Bieniemy rumors again. Head coach Andy Reid has the ball in his court on “EB.” One ex-Chiefs Super Bowl winner, though, strongly endorses Bieniemy's return.

Retired offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to share why “EB” deserves another chance.

“Getting EB back is the best outcome given that the HC is the OC (one of the best of all time) and has offensive control,” Schwartz began. “EB brings the same traits that made him successful before: works his ass off and holds people accountable.”

Matt Nagy moved on from his OC duties with the Chiefs. He wasn't the only coaching move, though, as Kansas City fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree.

Schwartz wasn't through with the endorsement of Bieniemy, though.

How Eric Bieniemy can impact Chiefs this time, per Mitchell Schwartz

Schwartz won Super Bowl LIV with Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Bieniemy as the OC. Now he believes Bieniemy reenters refreshed following being around another notable offensive genius.

“This time he comes back with intimate knowledge of Ben Johnson’s system. Which is as stylistically opposite of KC as just about anyone right now,” Schwartz said. “You’re not going to get much more from a hire than that combination.”

Reid and the Chiefs are aiming to shed the memories of a 6-11 season that ended on a six-game slide. Schwartz dove into why “EB” can fit one more time in K.C.

“He’s exactly what the team needs: a guy to coach everyone hard, a guy with new ideas and concepts from one of the best, and possibly the best RB coach in the league to groom [Brashard] Smith (and whoever else the team brings in),” Schwartz said.

Schwartz admits he liked former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel — who's interviewing for OC and head coaching openings.

“But that’s not realistic when your HC is Andy Reid. And for good reason,” he said. “So get the guy back who knows the previous system and can bring fresh and new ideas (see what I did there) from a top offense.”

The 56-year-old Bieniemy was running backs coach for the Chicago Bears this past season.