The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a new era, as Patrick Mahomes begins recovery and Travis Kelce nears retirement. Now, the franchise is preparing to enter a new home. After spending more than a half-century in KC, Missouri, the franchise has agreed to relocate to Kansas starting in 2031, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

“Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the state of Kansas.”

The stadium announcement was expected, but this news is undoubtedly surreal for a large portion of Chiefs Kingdom. Arrowhead Stadium has housed the team since 1972, serving as the site of several AFC Championship celebrations over the last decade. Leaving behind a place that has been a center of both jubilation and heartbreak is complicated, to say the least.

If all goes as planned, Mahomes will still be leading the Chiefs when they unveil their new stadium. Although Kelce and head coach Andy Reid might both be enjoying life after football when the 2030s arrive, this squad should remain relevant as long as No. 15 is taking snaps under center.

Ownership can only hope that KC's rabid fan base will follow the Chiefs to The Sunflower State.