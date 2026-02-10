The Kansas City Chiefs made Patrick Mahomes happy with the offensive coordinator hire. But the offseason could be tough as Mahomes rehabs from his injury. However, Mahomes has proven many people wrong, including Kirk Herbstreit, who admitted he doubted Mahomes’ NFL rise.

Herbstreit made the comments on This is Football, which posted on YouTube. He was asked what quarterback he’s seen over the years in college who surprised him the most with how good he became in the NFL.

“I guess I could go back to Mahomes,” Herbstreit said. “I mean, he’s the most obvious one. I’ve done college football for 30 years. If you would've told me that Mahomes is gonna be that when he was at Texas Tech. I just looked at Mahomes as like, he’s another Texas Tech, throwing… I thought he’d be a good player, but I never really imagined him becoming what he is. He’s the most obvious one to me.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has become an NFL legend

For all of his impressive regular-season numbers, it’s the postseason that stands out. He has a record of 17-4 and three Super Bowl titles, and three MVP awards in those games, under his belt. And his touchdown-to-interception ratio is an astonishing 46 to 10.

So how did people miss his obvious talent? He was tabbed as an eventual plus starter, according to NFL.com.

“Mahomes is a big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “But he's developed some bad habits and doesn't have a very repeatable process as a passer. Mahomes' ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense. Mahomes will be a work in progress.”

And here are some of the weaknesses that seemed to hinder his game as he stepped into the NFL level.

“Can be inconsistent in his approach,” Zierlein wrote. “Needs to play inside the offense and show more discipline. Too eager to go big-game hunting. Ravenous appetite for the explosive play can also bring unwanted trouble. Willingness to default to playground style appears to limit his ability to get into a consistent rhythm.”

Yep. Sounds like all the things that actually make Mahomes great. Who knew?