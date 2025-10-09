Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones received plenty of flak after the 31-28 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars for his questionable effort on a play where Trevor Lawrence scored the game-winning touchdown. On Thursday, Jones shared the lesson he learned since then.

During a press conference with Chiefs' media, the 31-year-old interior defensive lineman admitted he thought Lawrence was down on the play, and that was why he didn't react quickly enough when the Jaguars quarterback got up after tripping to score the touchdown. Chris Jones revealed that the lesson he learned that day is “don't stop.”

“That’s a teaching point for me,” said Jones. “I can't think the play is over. It's a learning lesson. I thought it was over, thought we had him down. I kinda stopped, was about to celebrate, and then realized that he wasn't down. The teaching lesson for me is ‘don’t stop.'”

The Jaguars had the ball on the one-yard line. Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass; however, he fell to the ground after tripping immediately after the snap. Jones stopped rushing the passer and watched as the 26-year-old quarterback got back to his feet and ran it in for the score. The touchdown gave Jacksonville the lead with just 23 seconds remaining in the game.

TREVOR LAWRENCE FALLS, GETS UP, AND RUSHES IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😱 THE JAGUARS LEAD WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/q4CEx6M3ka — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2025

Chris Jones is regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the league, and it's rare to see him make a mistake. Especially one as costly in the closing minutes of the Week 5 contest against the Jaguars, which added to the Chiefs' 2-3 record to begin the season.. But it appears to be a learning lesson for Jones, and the six-time First-Team All-Pro may make it a point to play through the whistle for the remainder of the season.

Through five games played so far this season, Jones has recorded seven combined tackles (four solo), six quarterback hits, and a sack. He'll aim to add upon those numbers in Week 6 when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in a primetime “Sunday Night Football” matchup.