The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss on Monday Night Football. Kansas City lost 31-28 against Jacksonville thanks to a heroic late touchdown by Trevor Lawrence. The Chiefs' poor performance has some questioning whether Kansas City will be a relevant team by the end of the regular season.

Former NFL player Chris Canty explained why he thinks Kansas City is underperforming so far during the 2025 season.

“Right now, a lot of guys on the Kansas City Chiefs are more name than game,” Canty said on First Take on Tuesday. “This is the last time they've been below .500 since the 2021 season, and they didn't make the Super Bowl [that year.]”

He argued that Kansas City is held to a higher standard, specifically getting the Super Bowl, during the Mahomes era.

Canty specifically pointed to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who seemed to lack effort at times on Monday night.

“I can't gloss over what I saw from Chris Jones at the end of yesterday's game,” Canty continued. “It's hard to give him the benefit of the doubt on a play, with the game in the balance, especially when I saw him loaf [getting off the ball.]”

As Canty explained, that lack of effort is concerning when coming from a team captain.

“Those types of plays, and that kind of effort, from one of your best players and one of your team leaders is absolutely unacceptable,” Canty concluded. “And so you have to wonder, at what point does complacency set in with the Kansas City Chiefs?”

Kansas City will be under the microscope in Week 6 against Detroit.

Can the Chiefs rebound against the Lions on SNF in Week 6?

The Chiefs will face one of their biggest challenges of the season against the Lions in Week 6.

Detroit is looking like the NFL's best team and will surely give Kansas City everything they can handle.

Kansas City needs to play a complete game to beat Detroit, which includes eliminating turnovers and penalties. The Chiefs were penalized 13 times for 109 yards against the Jaguars, and it ended up costing them the game.

And the Lions aren't afraid of Arrowhead anymore after beating the Chiefs there in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

It will be fascinating to see how Kansas City attacks Detroit's defense with Rashee Rice still out of the lineup.

Chiefs vs. Lions will kick off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.