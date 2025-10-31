One of the highlights from Patrick Mahomes' stellar game vs. the Washington Commanders was a jumping cross-body pass, and the Kansas City Chiefs star couldn't help but share his excitement.

The Chiefs posted a mic'd up clip from their game against the Commanders. Mahomes rolled to his left, avoided a few pass rushers, before delivering a jump pass to Noah Gray for a first down. This helped extend a drive that would culminate with a Rashee Rice touchdown, putting the Chiefs up 28-7.

“I'm f*****g nasty!” Mahomes yelled after completing the pass.

Later in the clip, it showed Mahomes lining up as a wide receiver during a trick play. He first reassured the referees that he was in the correct position, saying, “I'm off,” before joking, “What if I really just routed some s**t up right here?”

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes rebounded after a rough first half against the Commanders

In the first half against the Commanders, which ended 7-7, Mahomes had thrown two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Commanders, who were without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, were making it a competitive game.

However, Mahomes exploded in the second half. The Chiefs scored on three straight possessions to start the second half to go up 28-7, and they would hold that lead until the end of the game.

Mahomes completed most of his passes in the second half, throwing three touchdowns as well. The touchdowns went to Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, and Rice.

Currently, Mahomes is tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns (17) and has only thrown four interceptions. He is second in the league in passing yards (2,099) as well.

The Chiefs have won three games in a row over the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, and Commanders. They are 5-3 heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

Earlier this year, the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship. Josh Allen is 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but they are 0-4 in the postseason.