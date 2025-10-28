For 30 minutes, it looked like the Washington Commanders might actually pull off the unthinkable. They hung toe-to-toe with the four-time Super Bowl champions on national television. As has become the story of the Commanders' season, though, promise turned into punishment. The Kansas City Chiefs flipped the switch in the second half. They stormed past Washington for a victory that laid bare just how far this Commanders team still has to go.

A promising start turns into another Monday night meltdown

The Commanders fell to 3-5 after another humbling prime-time showing. Despite getting top receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back from injury, the offense sputtered under backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. He struggled to move the ball and threw two costly interceptions.

The defense stood stout in the first half. However, they also collapsed down the stretch as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense scored on three straight possessions. A game that was tied 7-7 at halftime ended in a blowout. With it, Washington’s fading playoff hopes took another major hit as they lost, 28-7.

Here we'll try to look at the Washington Commanders most to blame for blowout loss to Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Marcus Mariota couldn’t get the job done

Marcus Mariota stepped in for the injured Jayden Daniels. He was supposed to manage the game, keep mistakes to a minimum, and give Washington a fighting chance. Instead, Mariota's night perfectly summed up the Commanders’ season. They showed flashes of potential drowned out by poor execution and untimely errors.

Mariota’s final stat line had him completing 21-of-30 passes for 213 yards. He also tallied one touchdown and two interceptions. Those numbers only tell part of the story, though. The turnovers were backbreakers. His first interception came when he tried to force a throw to Deebo Samuel, only for it to be tipped and picked off. His second was an ill-advised deep shot into double coverage that set up a Chiefs touchdown.

He was also sacked three times and looked uncomfortable in the pocket. Mariota failed to diagnose blitzes and often held onto the ball too long. Even when given short fields, the offense couldn’t sustain drives. They punting three times total. Washington’s lone scoring drive came in the second quarter. It was capped by a quick strike to McLaurin. After that, the offense completely vanished.

Mariota’s performance wasn’t entirely his fault, though. The offensive line struggled, and the Chiefs’ defense deserves credit for its pressure and coverage. Still, the Commanders needed their veteran quarterback to stabilize the offense. Instead, his turnovers and missed reads gave Kansas City every opening they needed. To make matters worse, McLaurin also left the field with an apparent injury.

Offensive execution disappears after halftime

Beyond Mariota’s struggles, Washington’s offense as a whole looked disjointed and uninspired. The game plan lacked rhythm. Every time the Commanders had a chance to seize momentum, they self-destructed.

Failed fourth-down conversions loomed large. These came on predictable short-yardage plays that were stuffed with ease. Those missed chances weren’t just about play-calling either. They spoke to a team that’s lost confidence in its ability to execute in key moments.

Even with McLaurin and Samuel back in the lineup, Washington’s offense failed to create explosive plays. McLaurin finished with just three catches for 54 yards, and Samuel was largely bottled up. He finished with 11 yards on three catches. The Commanders produced just 260 total yards. On the ground, the Commanders averaged a paltry 3.0 yards per rush. Their inability to stretch the field allowed Kansas City to sit on routes and pressure Mariota relentlessly.

Defense collapses in the second half

If the first half showed Washington’s defensive potential. However, the second half exposed its biggest flaws. After holding the Chiefs to just seven points through two quarters, the Commanders’ defense completely fell apart.

Mahomes and company scored on three consecutive possessions. They dissected Washington’s secondary with ruthless efficiency. Travis Kelce was unstoppable. He hauled in six catches for 99 yards. Rashee Rice also found the end zone once, exploiting soft zone coverage and miscommunication among Washington’s defensive backs.

The Commanders’ pass rush, once feared, was largely invisible. Their secondary was also repeatedly beaten on crossing routes.

Even when the defense did generate opportunities, the offense couldn’t capitalize. The lack of complementary football has become a recurring issue for this team.

By the time the fourth quarter arrived, Washington looked gassed, beaten, and outclassed. Kansas City finished with 432 total yards, 26 first downs, and a staggering 34:03 time of possession.

Coaching and discipline issues remain

Head coach Dan Quinn’s fingerprints are starting to fade on what once looked like a disciplined, well-prepared team. Washington has now dropped four of its last five games. In each loss, the same issues keep reappearing. These include penalties, missed assignments, and lack of second-half adjustments.

Their offensive play-calling became predictable, while the defense failed to adjust to Mahomes’ tempo and route combinations. It’s the kind of systemic breakdown that can’t be blamed on injuries or bad luck.

At this point, the Commanders aren’t just losing games. They are losing in familiar ways. And that points squarely to coaching.

Running out of excuses

At 3-5, Washington’s season is hanging by a thread. The return of Jayden Daniels could reinvigorate the offense. However, unless the rest of the team finds consistency, even his spark won’t save them.

Mariota’s turnovers were costly. Still, the Commanders’ failures go far deeper. They have shown a lack of discipline, poor execution in critical moments, and a defense that folds when it matters most. Against the Chiefs, those flaws were magnified.

The Commanders entered Monday night hoping to prove they could compete with the league’s elite. Instead, they proved they’re still a step or more behind.