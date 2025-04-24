The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the 2024 season they imagined. Kansas City fell short of a historic three-peat, instead crumbling in Super Bowl 59 against Philadelphia. Now the Chiefs need to reload in the 2025 NFL Draft to prepare for another deep playoff run this fall. One Chiefs player made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL in a recent interview.

Chief QB Patrick Mahomes sent a warning to the rest of the NFL on Wednesday before the 2025 NFL Draft. He is confident that Kansas City will have an explosive big-play passing attack in 2025.

“Everything looks great right now getting the guys back and healthy,” Mahomes said via ESPN's Adam Teicher. “I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good. The core group will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we've done in years past.”

The Chiefs entered the 2024 season hoping to boast a speedy trio of wide receivers. Unfortunately, Hollywood Brown missed 2024 with a shoulder injury and Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury. That left rookie Xavier Worthy all by himself.

Mahomes is confident that having all three receivers back healthy will make their offense much more explosive.

He is particularly happy to have Rice back in the lineup.

“The expectations are high,” Mahomes said. “He looks really good. He is running routes, he's catching the football. I don't know when we get back into the actual OTAs [in May] how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that….I know it was unfortunate how he got hurt last year, but it was so early in the season that he's going to get pretty much a complete offseason, which I think will be big going into this season.”

Understandably, Mahomes had a down season without his top receivers. He only managed 3,928 yards in 2024.

Those numbers should shoot back up later this fall.