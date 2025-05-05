The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed Josh Simmons to shore up their offensive line woes. Especially after their Super Bowl LIX debacle. The rookie Simmons is now $14.6 million rich.

The first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has his rookie deal officially situated. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter rolled out the details of Simmons' deal On Sunday via X.

“Chiefs first-round pick Josh Simmons signed his four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $14,675,353, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Oliver Chell,” Schefter reported.

Simmons fell in the draft due to a lingering ailment. However, the Ohio State star became way ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn patella in March.

Simmons will earn nearly $15 million in improving the protection for Patrick Mahomes. And the arrival of the Ohio State star comes at a crucial time for the Chiefs.

Chiefs need Josh Simmons following big game disaster

Kansas City and head coach Andy Reid won't worry about a contract holdout with Simmons.

Now the focus shifts to creating a new pass blocking plan to benefit Mahomes. The Philadelphia Eagles smothered Mahomes with six sacks in the 40-22 romp at New Orleans.

The Chiefs are urged to grab inside offensive line help still. They'll need to dip into the free agent market ahead of the start of training camp. But K.C. nabbed an athletic tackle as noted by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

“An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides,” the draft expert Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of the tackle. “He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed.”

The last part is most striking for Chiefs fans who don't want a repeat of Feb. 9. Simmons is expected to seal off the edge — the area the K.C. protection struggled with against Philly. Now he's earning under $15 million to improve the blocking up front during passing situations.