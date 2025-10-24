These days, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in recovery mode and thinking about eternal things. And he admitted he is weighing retirement after his devastating injury, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Good stuff in Tyreek Hill's first interview, including him weighing retirement.”

Hill said he’s enjoying his time away from the game, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“Right now, I'm happy with being with my kids,” Hill said. “I'm happy with the career that I've had, and I love playing football. I love it. But it, man, but it takes a lot, man, to be the best and to stay at the top. …”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has different perspective

Hill said he wants to think things through before making any big decisions.

“I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven't had time to just live in the moment, and just be in the moment with my family.

“I think that's the appropriate answer for something like that. I don't want to make any rash decisions.”

Hill said the incident itself struck him in a way he didn’t expect.

“You know the crazy part about it? When I got tackled, I tried to get up. … And I seen that my leg was crooked. I immediately started laughing.

“[And] I really wasn’t thinking about the injury. I was thinking about the great times I’ve had playing this game. And just me being in Miami. I was just happy, bro. Like, because I’m always trying to find the good in everything.”

At the end of the day, Hill said he wants to look at what his life will be like going forward. He said he’s having so much fun with his kids, maybe the bright lights of the NFL aren’t quite as appealing for him. Time will tell.