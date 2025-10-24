The Los Angeles Chargers might have just discovered a new budding star during their dominant Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The game was yet another chapter in tight end Oronde Gadsden II's sudden breakout, as he joined Mike Ditka, Brock Bowers and Kyle Pitts with multiple rookie records.

Gadsden posted five catches, 77 receiving yards and a touchdown on Thursday night, joining Ditka as the only two rookie tight ends to top 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a two-game stretch. His performance also allowed him to join Bowers and Pitts as the only three rookie tight ends since 1970 to surpass 300 receiving yards in a three-game stretch, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Gadsden has 309 receiving yards over his last three games, which topped the 304 yards Bowers accumulated in 2024. Pitts managed 322 receiving yards from Week 4 to Week 7 in 2021.

Bowers notably broke most of Ditka's rookie records with his historic 2024 campaign. The Las Vegas Raiders star hauled in 112 catches for 1,194 receiving yards, the most ever for a rookie tight end in NFL history.

It will be difficult for Gadsden to reach those numbers, but he has been a revelation for the Chargers in 2025. Gadsden stood out in training camp and the preseason, but few expected him to make as much of an impact in the regular season. He has since emerged as the team's top tight end and one of Justin Herbert's most dynamic weapons in the passing game.

Gadsden now has 385 receiving yards through Week 8, which ranks among the best tight ends in the league. The fifth-round pick has done his damage despite not solidifying himself in Los Angeles' starting lineup until Week 7.

Oronde Gadsden II becoming key weapon in Chargers' offense

Gadsden began the season playing fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in his first two games. He has since emerged as the Chargers' fourth-leading receiver in 2025. Gadsden's 385 receiving yards are only 22 behind leading receiver Quentin Johnston's season totals.

Nobody will confuse him with Bowers, but Gadsden has arguably been the best rookie tight end of the current draft class. The Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Warren has 439 receiving yards through seven games, but Gadsden could very well end the season with similar numbers to the first-round pick.

Gadsden's emergence has been so promising that the Chargers made Will Dissly a healthy scratch for Week 8. It is safe to say they found their guy to support Johnston and Ladd McConkey in the passing game.