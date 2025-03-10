It sounds like Travis Kelce's acting impressed Henry Winkler, who recently praised the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's off-field ventures.

Speaking to TMZ, Winkler was asked about the tight end's acting chops. Winkler, a fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has connections with Kelce. His son, Max, directed Kelce in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

“My son directed Mr. Kelce, Trav, and said he was a wonderful actor,” Winkler said. “I saw the show. He was great.”

Granted, he would not concede that Kelce has “award-winning” potential like the TMZ interviewer said, but “no one knows that.” He added, “What I do know is that he really did a great job.”

Travis Kelce's acting career

Travis Kelce recently made his acting debut in Murphy's Grotesquerie, which Henry Winkler loved. He played a recurring role as Ed Laclan, acting alongside the likes of Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Previously, he appeared in reality series such as Catching Kelce and Moonbase 8. He also appeared in the documentary about him and his brother, Jason, in Kelce, a Prime Video documentary.

Additionally, Kelce hosts Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? It is a revival of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader? for Prime Video.

Coming up, Kelce will have another marquee role in Happy Gilmore 2. He will appear in a cameo role. Bad Bunny, Eminem, Dan Patrick, Becky Lynch, and Reggie Bush will also appear in the movie as cameos.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the long-awaited sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore. Adam Sandler returns as the star of the movie. He also co-wrote the script with Tim Herlihy and is a producer of it. Netflix will distribute it, and it will be released on July 25, 2025.

Will Kelce be back with the Chiefs in 2025?

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it was unclear whether or not Kelce would return to the team. After some deliberation, he decided to come back for his 13th season.

Kelce and the Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. He was a non-factor in the game, catching four passes for 39 yards.

In the regular season, he caught 97 passes, which was the 12th most of the year. He logged 823 yards and three touchdowns throughout the year.

It was his second straight season of under 1,000 yards for Kelce. He is two years removed from his stellar 2022 season, where he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. The year before, he logged 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns.

Before being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce played college football for Cincinnati. He played five seasons for them before going to the NFL.

His first season was disappointing, as he was riddled with injuries. He ended up playing in one game before being placed on injured reserve.

In his first full season with the team, Kelce caught 67 passes for 862 yards. Kelce also caught five touchdown passes. He has made seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team). Additionally, he has made 10 Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs.