Once again, there will be more A-listers on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, with One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro joining the show.

New Heights posted a clip of Jason's introduction for DiCaprio and Del Toro, which the former compared to something heard in WWF (now WWE).

“Oh, baby, our guests today, between them have four Golden Globe awards, two Academy Awards, their films have grossed almost $14 billion at the box office,” he began. “You know them from their iconic roles in Sicario, Traffic, The Usual Suspects, 21 Grams, Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Titanic, The Departed, Inception, The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and now as the stars of the new movie One Battle After Another, 92%ers please welcome Leonardo DiCaprio and Benecio Del Toro!”

DiCaprio and Del Toro were over the moon with their introduction. “That was an intro, man,” said DiCaprio. “That was like the WWF.”

Del Toro then called it a “Hall of Famer intro.” They then revealed that this was their first podcast appearance, but Travis reassured them that New Heights was “the most unprofessional podcast there has ever been.”

When does Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro's New Heights episode with Jason and Travis Kelce drop?

The upcoming episode of New Heights premieres on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. DiCaprio and Del Toro will appear to promote their new movie, One Battle After Another.

The Kelce brothers have been on a hot streak. They recently courted Travis' fiancée, Taylor Swift, for an episode. Now, they have got two of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Expect even more A-listers in the future.