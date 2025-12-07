The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans matchup is tonight, but will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

The Chiefs and Texans face off at 8:15 pm EST at home in Arrowhead Stadium. If you've been paying attention to Chiefs games — or just Swift, to be honest — you would notice that there is a pattern in which the singer shows up at games. This season as well as last season with the exception of the Super Bowl, the singer has only attended home games. She has so far this season attended several home games including the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, Washington Commanders game on October 27, and the November 23 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

If Swift attends tonights game against the Texans, it would be her seventh game of the season.

While she has been in attendance at the home games, she has been notably keeping a lower profile in comparison to last year. During last seaso,n fans saw her walking into the stadium via photos circulating on the internet. This season, she has not made her arrival to Arrowhead known and only snippets of her are shown on broadcast cameras. The Daily Mail shared that there's a reasoning behind her decision to lay low as a source noted last month said she “doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day” because “she wants to be safe, and she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

Why Taylor Swift won't be on the jumbotron

While Swift's decision to stay lowkey is new, the Chiefs organization is already on board. Chiefs president Mark Donovan recently shared that the team does not want to monetize off of Swift's appearances at its games as the reason why she has not been shown on the jumbotron at the games.

“My job early on in this was — and I told Travis this — we’re going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player in the country’s relationship,” Donovan told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams podcast of Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce. “It’s a relationship. Like, we’re not going to monetize it. We’re not going to go out there and go crazy.”

Donovan continued: “All those shots you see of Taylor in the stadium — he scores a touchdown, he makes a catch, [the TV cameras] go to Taylor, especially the first year — we never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium. It was respectful. It’s like, we’re not going to do that. We’re not taking advantage of this relationship.”

The Chiefs executive praised Swift on being kind.

“Taylor’s been amazing to us,” Donovan gushed. “It’s been nothing but good. She is a phenomenon. But she is just a special, kind person.”

Swift began dating Kelce in 2023 and in August 2025 he proposed.

The Chiefs and Texans kick off at 8:20 pm EST and while it's not confirmed that Swift will be attending, it's likely that she will to support Kelce.