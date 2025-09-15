It took a village to get Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, into Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At first glance, some didn't think Swift made it to the Chiefs' 2025 home opener against the Eagles. However, eagle-eyed Swifties pointed out that she may have snuck into Arrowhead Stadium behind a wall. A video surfaced of security pushing a wall down the hall, and some speculated that Swift was behind it.

i think this is taylor sneaking in im confused pic.twitter.com/CubpqtOoj3 — angel ❤️‍🔥 (@dqylightrush) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

TMZ confirmed that she was at the game. They did not confirm that Swift was behind the wall, but they did say “it wouldn't surprise us one bit if she was behind the screen stunt.”

Either way, it sounds like Swift was there to support her fiancé. Kelce led the Chiefs with four catches for 61 yards. However, they did not win the game, and Kelce tipped one of Patrick Mahomes' passes into a defender's hands, causing an interception.

Now, the Chiefs sit at 0-2 for the first time in the Mahomes era. They will have a chance to rebound in Week 3 when they face the 0-2 New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles have now beaten the Chiefs twice in 2025. They first beat them in Super Bowl 59 in a blowout. The Eagles won the game 40-22. Kelce was mostly a non-factor in the game, catching four passes for 39 yards.

In Week 1, Kelce showed flashes of his signature self. He caught two passes, one of which went for a 37-yard touchdown. However, the Chiefs still lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift appears to be taking it low-key after her engagement to Kelce. They announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram.

They shared images from the proposal. Kelce and Swift were surrounded by flowers in the Chiefs tight end's backyard, and they captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”