It should come as no surprise that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' 30th birthday party was star-studded, including his tight end, Travis Kelce, and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Kane Brown posted a picture and video from the party, which fittingly took place at Mahomes and Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse. In the picture, he and his wife posed with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Swift, and Kelce at the birthday party. The video was of Mahomes as he blew out his cake. There were huge candles on the three-time Super Bowl champion's cake.

Swift was wearing a plaid outfit. Kelce wore a dress shirt and a tie to go with his dark shorts. Brittany Mahomes wore a black dress while Patrick wore a white T-shirt and a ball cap.

When did Patrick Mahomes celebrate his 30th birthday?

It appears Mahomes' birthday bash was thrown on Sunday, September 15, 2025, according to Page Six's report. If that is true, that means it happened after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 59 rematch.

Mahomes' 30th birthday is actually on September 17, a Wednesday in 2025. It falls in the middle of the week this year, hence why they probably squeezed it in during the weekend.

Now that the festivities are over, the Chiefs will shift their focus to their Week 3 matchup. They will face the 0-2 New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on September 21.

The Chiefs are in desperate need of a win. Like the Giants, they are winless through two weeks of the season. Mahomes and the offense have had trouble getting started so far. Kelce, who caught a touchdown in Week 1, tipped a pass to a defender against the Eagles.

Before turning 30, Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls (and has been to five) and been named NFL MVP twice (in 2018 and 2022). Additionally, he is a three-time All-Pro player (two First-team, one Second-team) and has been named to six Pro Bowls.

Now, the Chiefs are on a quest to win their fourth Super Bowl with Mahomes. They are coming off an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Eagles. They have a chance to get their first win against the Giants.