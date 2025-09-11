Recently, quarterback-tight end duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce opened a restaurant, and they named a drink after the 10-time Pro Bowler and Kansas City Chiefs star's fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Speaking to The Drive, Mahomes was asked about the Swift-inspired drink called The Alchemy, named after her song from her Tortured Poets Department album. While Mahomes is not a “big liquor drinker,” he's heard “good” things about it.

“We obviously wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city [Kansas City] as well,” Mahomes explained. “So, I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well.”

He expects it to be a “best-seller” for them. Of course, Swift is the most popular singer in the world, so fans will go in droves to try the new drink.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new restaurant

A steakhouse from Mahomes and Kelce is coming soon to Kansas City, titled 1587 Prime, combining their jersey numbers. It is located on the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

It is the latest step in the friendship between Mahomes and Kelce. Previously, Mahomes and Kelce invested in Formula One's Alpine racing team. Kelce has been with the Chiefs since before Mahomes was drafted, and the two have a rapport like no other.

Since taking the reins as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has not looked back. He has led them to seven-straight AFC Championships, with five Super Bowl appearances. They have won three Super Bowls, most recently losing in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Chiefs are looking to rebound in a Super Bowl 59 rematch in Week 2. Mahomes and Kelce are seeking revenge for the blowout loss in February 2025.

They are coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss in São Paulo, Brazil. The Chiefs lost to their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in dramatic fashion after a late surge.