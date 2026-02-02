The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a major decision regarding the future of star tight end Travis Kelce. While owner Clark Hunt recently expressed that there is no doubt in his mind that Kelce can still perform at an elite level, the 11-time Pro Bowler remains undecided. Despite the team missing the playoffs for the first time with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce turned in a strong 2025 season with 76 receptions, 851 yards, and five touchdowns.

One factor drawing him back is the hiring of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, whom Kelce described as one of his favorite coaches. However, the physical toll of 10 surgeries and lingering discomfort continues to weigh heavily on his mind, as he has previously admitted to thinking about retirement more than anyone could imagine.

Tony Gonzalez, who interviewed Kelce on Christmas for Card Player, believes the tight end is truly conflicted. During their conversation, Kelce admitted, “I really don’t know” when asked about another year.

Gonzalez, who played 17 seasons, understands the legacy Kelce has built and noted that because he is about to get married and has three rings, he does not need the game for money or fame.

He contrasted Kelce with Jerry Rice, who played until the wheels fell off because he needed football. Gonzalez believes Kelce is grappling with whether he wants the game, especially since the Chiefs are no longer favorites.

Article Continues Below

“It’s not fame, it’s not money, it’s not opportunity, it’s not Super Bowl rings, it’s not records,” Gonzalez explained regarding the decision.

Amid this uncertainty, Kelce continues to expand his off-field portfolio by becoming an investor in Sleep Number Corp. This new partnership involves national TV commercials and digital content for social platforms, showing that he remains booked and busy regardless of his NFL status.

After 13 legendary seasons, his 2025 performance proved he can still produce at a high level, yet the question of whether he will return for a 14th year remains open.

Ultimately, as Gonzalez noted, Kelce has the rare opportunity to write his own ticket, whether he chooses to stay in the locker room or move to the broadcast desk.